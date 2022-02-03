Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Trading Up 3.6%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $246.46 and last traded at $244.43. 17,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,059,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.97.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average of $231.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.