Illuvium (ILV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.56 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $374.94 million and $23.56 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $583.21 or 0.01560626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.11 or 0.07166482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,251.16 or 0.99682098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00054398 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.