Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 249,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,898. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,176,734 shares of company stock worth $8,451,358 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 43.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 283,450 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 12,442.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 139,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 159,547 shares during the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

