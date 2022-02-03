Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07). 417,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 515,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.35 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of £22.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.93.

Immotion Group Company Profile (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

