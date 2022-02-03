Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

IMO stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.51. The company had a trading volume of 242,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,228. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

