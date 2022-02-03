Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.73). 5,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 23,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.75).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.08. The stock has a market cap of £50.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99.

Get Induction Healthcare Group alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Williams acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($64,533.48).

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, a communication and sharing platform that enables healthcare professionals to connect and collaborate securely with the people they need within a complex clinical environment; MicroGuide, a platform to create, edit, and publish structured and governance-controlled guidance and policies; Zesty, a digital platform that allows patients to book appointments, read appointment and clinical letters, store a local copy of clinical record, and provide data to care teams remotely; and HealthStream that reads and writes demographic, appointment, and clinical record data.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.