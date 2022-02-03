INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading Up 0.1%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €34.80 ($39.10) and last traded at €34.35 ($38.60). Approximately 13,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.30 ($38.54).

Several analysts have issued reports on INH shares. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($45.51) price objective on INDUS in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on INDUS in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.66. The company has a market cap of $923.86 million and a PE ratio of 19.13.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

