Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.68

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 294310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

IDEXY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

