Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

INFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $110.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 277.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 174,698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.