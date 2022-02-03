Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.55

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.55 and traded as low as C$23.72. Information Services shares last traded at C$23.72, with a volume of 26,072 shares trading hands.

ISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$415.10 million and a PE ratio of 14.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.55.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Co. will post 1.8800001 EPS for the current year.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

