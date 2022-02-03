Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
