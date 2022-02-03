Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,098,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after buying an additional 2,620,173 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

