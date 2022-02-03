Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Shares Down 6.4% After Earnings Miss

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) shares traded down 6.4% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $89.64 and last traded at $90.11. 3,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 375,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.23.

The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.