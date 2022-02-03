Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Shares Down 6.4% After Earnings Miss

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) shares traded down 6.4% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $89.64 and last traded at $90.11. 3,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 375,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.23.
The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.81.
Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)
Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.