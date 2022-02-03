Ink Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,144.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $447,569.50 and approximately $34,144.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.11 or 0.07166482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,251.16 or 0.99682098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00054398 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.