InMode (INMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INMD opened at $49.13 on Thursday. InMode has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47.

INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

