InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Up 24.6% in January

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

INMD stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 30,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,707. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. InMode has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 53.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of InMode by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 690,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of InMode by 27.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 680,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $108,554,000 after purchasing an additional 146,100 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of InMode by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 654,366 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

