Innova Achieves Market Capitalization of $229,846.18 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Innova has a total market capitalization of $229,846.18 and $14.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

