Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.65

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and traded as low as $35.62. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 15,125 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 316.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

