Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,444,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 433,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.83% of Innoviva worth $90,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,278 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 725,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth $4,478,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth $4,894,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

