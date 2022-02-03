Inotiv (NOTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Inotiv to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inotiv stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.16 million, a P/E ratio of -184.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOTV. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

