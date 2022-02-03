Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Shares Down 1.1%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of -0.31.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

