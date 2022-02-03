Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,177 ($42.71) per share, for a total transaction of £158.85 ($213.57).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,777 ($37.34) per share, for a total transaction of £138.85 ($186.68).

On Wednesday, December 1st, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,564 ($34.47) per share, for a total transaction of £153.84 ($206.83).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.30) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,190.50 ($42.89). 6,186,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,242 ($43.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £73.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,843.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,714.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.72) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.69) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.81).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

