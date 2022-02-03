Insider Buying: Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Donald W. Washington acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $19,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.85. 74 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

