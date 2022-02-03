Insider Buying: Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) Insider Acquires 8,084 Shares of Stock

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) insider Karen Brade purchased 8,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.64 ($26,736.54).

KPC stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 245 ($3.29). 194,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,896. The company has a market cap of £151.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 227 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 375 ($5.04).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

