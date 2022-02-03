Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Buys 28,400 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $122,688.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 418,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,400. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $440,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $163,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $505,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

