Insider Selling: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) CFO Sells 4,492 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $86,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,734. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
