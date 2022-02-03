Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells 2,968 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Robert P. Walker sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $110,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE APR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,138. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

