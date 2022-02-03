Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 8,933,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,931,799. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.