Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE BKR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 8,933,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,931,799. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.51.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.