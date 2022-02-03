Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $444,250.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00.

Shares of CNXC traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.81. 244,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $204.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.97.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

