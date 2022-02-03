Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DHI traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $88.18. 3,715,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,839. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

