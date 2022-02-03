Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $550,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DDOG stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.02. 3,361,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,637. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average is $150.20. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -985.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

