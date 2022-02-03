Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $403,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00.

Shares of EA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

