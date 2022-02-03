Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Sells 384 Shares of Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Julie A. Huber sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $12,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equity Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,557. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $540.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

