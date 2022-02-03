Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $301,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.19. 934,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,540. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

