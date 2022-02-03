Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $9.44 on Thursday, hitting $495.22. 209,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,531. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.04 and its 200 day moving average is $431.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

