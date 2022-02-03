Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $9.44 on Thursday, hitting $495.22. 209,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,531. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.04 and its 200 day moving average is $431.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
