Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Sells 264,779 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. 511,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,743. The company has a market cap of $878.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.