Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 10,108 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FVCB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 47,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,792. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $285.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.35. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth $4,846,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

