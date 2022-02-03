Insider Selling: Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $85.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.76. 187,824,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.00. The firm has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

