Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells 2,082 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Casey Penn Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00.

Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 727,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCW shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

