Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MDB stock traded down $16.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.85. 1,043,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,467. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $45,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

