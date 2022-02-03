Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.10. 108,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,057. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

