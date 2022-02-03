Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.10. 108,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,057. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $102.24.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
