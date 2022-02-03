Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PKBK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $286.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

