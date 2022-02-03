Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

PEGA traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 271,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.55. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -336.59 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Several research firms have commented on PEGA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

