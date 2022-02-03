Insider Selling: Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO) Director Sells 550,000 Shares of Stock

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO) Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,881,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$292,865.76.
Shares of RYO stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.08. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. Rio Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.10.
About Rio Silver
