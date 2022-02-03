Insider Selling: Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO) Director Sells 550,000 Shares of Stock

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO) Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,881,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$292,865.76.

Shares of RYO stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.08. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. Rio Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.10.

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interest in its flagship property, NiÃ±obamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

