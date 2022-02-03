Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 19,758 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.75. 151,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,606. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.10 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

