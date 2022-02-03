Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TSLA stock traded down $14.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $891.14. 26,222,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,960,049. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,016.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $897.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.94 billion, a PE ratio of 181.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. increased their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.