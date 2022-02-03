Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Sells 10,956 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CG traded down $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,805,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,214. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
See Also: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.