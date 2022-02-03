Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Sells 10,956 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CG traded down $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,805,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,214. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

