Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $47,549.34.

Shares of TRUP traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.40. 379,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,727. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.66 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

