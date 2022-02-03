Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 3,215 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $995,136.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $1,045,474.89.

Shares of TWLO traded down $17.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,399. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.61 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

