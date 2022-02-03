Insider Selling: UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) CFO Sells 6,342 Shares of Stock

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UWM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 6,811,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 59.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 1,175,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 316.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 8,171.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 1,031,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

