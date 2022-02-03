Insider Selling: UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) COO Sells 7,135 Shares of Stock

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE UWMC traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,811,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million. Research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 32,445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

